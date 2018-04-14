Wine 3.6 Has Been Released with 1D Texture and Better High DPI Support | Development Release
The weekly development release Wine 3.6 has been released. It brought several bug fixes for several games and applications along with additional support for some new technologies. Let’s check the key features in Wine 3.6.
Wine is a free and open source software allows you to run Microsoft Windows applications on Linux, MAC OS X and BSD.
Wine 3.6 fixed crashes during extraction and loading of PNG compressed icons. A better support 1D texture which is required for multiple games. More infrastructure for high DPI support. OLE data cache improvements. Several bug fixes for many games applications such as Bloodrayne 2, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Starcraft 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Outlook 2007, Visio 2003 and more. Check the full list of changes and bug fixes in the release notes of Wine 3.6. The release note page includes the source packages for the development release Wine 3.6.
Download Wine – Stable – Development
Download page for Wine includes various download options and installation instructions and binary packages for many Linux distributions such as (Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Mageia, and more).