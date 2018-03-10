VLC is Becoming the Default Multimedia Player on Kubuntu 18.04 LTS “Bionic Beaver”
Ubuntu Team has announced earlier today the release of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1 with a code name “Bionic Beaver” including Kubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1 which comes now with VLC 3 as the default multimedia player for the upcoming Long Term Support release.
The previous releases of Kubuntu used to come with Dragonplayer media player, until Kubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) came with VLC multimedia player. Kubuntu Team has deceived to stick with VLC in the upcoming long term support release.
VLC is a default media player in #kubuntu now – nice to see a distribution that listens to the users and ships software they love! Install Kubuntu 18.04 beta, and spread the cone! https://t.co/v3nI4Rw1WP
— VideoLAN (@videolan) March 10, 2018
VideoLAN team acknowledge that Kubuntu team is listening to community users choices and the upcoming release of Kubuntu 18.04 “Bionic Beaver” will ship with the VLC 3 as the default media player.
A few weeks ago we have posted about the major release VLC 3.0 “Vetinari” which came with a quit good new features and enhancements to handle 4k and 8k Videos. Check key features of the VLC 3.0 “Vetinari”.