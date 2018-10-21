Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Screenshot Tour | What’s New
Here we are going to take a screenshot tour of the latest release Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish). Let’s go through the recent changes since the earlier long term support release Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver).
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) introduces major user interface changes and more mature interface since Canonical decided ditching Unity desktop environment. Cosmic release ships with Gnome Shell 3.30.1 desktop environment for its main Desktop release and there are more variants of desktop environments you could choose from, check the release notes for further information.
The default desktop and login screen “GDM” features the Cuttlefish background with the usual color scheme for Ubuntu desktop releases. It comes with multiple colorful and cheering desktop backgrounds. I will leave a link down below if you are interested to download the default Wallpapers for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish).
Download Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Wallpapers
Recently updated applications:
- Gnome Shell 3.30.1
- Mozilla Firefox 63
- Mozilla Thunderbird 60.2.1
- Rhythmbox 3.4.2
- LibreOffice Suite 6.1.2
Screenshot Gallery for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish)
Download Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) | Final Stable Release