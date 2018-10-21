Suggest a StoryDo you have a news tip? We would like to hear from you.

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Screenshot Tour | What’s New

| October 21, 2018 | Distributions Release, Download, News, Reviews | 1 Comment
Here we are going to take a screenshot tour of the latest release Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish). Let’s go through the recent changes since the earlier long term support release Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver).

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) introduces major user interface changes and more mature interface since Canonical decided ditching Unity desktop environment. Cosmic release ships with Gnome Shell 3.30.1 desktop environment for its main Desktop release and there are more variants of desktop environments you could choose from, check the release notes for further information.

The default desktop and login screen “GDM” features the Cuttlefish background with the usual color scheme for Ubuntu desktop releases. It comes with multiple colorful and cheering desktop backgrounds. I will leave a link down below if you are interested to download the default Wallpapers for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish).

Download Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Wallpapers

Yaru is the default Gnome Shell theme for Ubuntu 18.10 and comes with a new set of polished “Suru” icons which looks quite good with dark or light backgrounds.
Gnome display manager instead of the LightDM.
Dash to dock gnome shell extension introduced on the previous long term support release Ubuntu 18.04. integration has received multiple improvements and displays all windows for currently running application.
Ubuntu software center comes with a refined user interface and supports choosing from different release branches for each software.

Recently updated applications:

  • Gnome Shell 3.30.1
  • Mozilla Firefox 63
  • Mozilla Thunderbird 60.2.1
  • Rhythmbox 3.4.2
  • LibreOffice Suite 6.1.2

Screenshot Gallery for Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish)

Download Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) | Final Stable Release

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) will be supported for 9 months “Until July 2019”. You might consider using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) if you are looking for a long term support release.

