Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Has Been Released | Top 10 Major Changes
The final stable release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is now officially available to download. Let’s check what’s new in Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) and Download options for all desktop environments as well.
Early this month we had posted about the final development release for Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) and since the last development release Ubuntu has received many bug fixes and several improvements to the user interface for Gnome Shell Desktop environment. So, let’s check the key features of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).
What’s New in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
- Gnome Shell is the default desktop environment instead of Unity desktop. Gnome integration on Ubuntu 18.04 has received a tons of modification to give you a similar desktop experience similar to the earlier long term support release Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS (Xenial Xerus). It comes with a slightly modified Dash to Dock extension for Gnome Shell to give a similar looking application launcher to Unity dash.
- Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Ships with Linux Kernel 4.15.0-20 which brings a huge support for many hardware in the market along with security improvements for AMD memory encryption, CPU controller and improved power managements for systems with SATA link power management.
- Minimal installation option is available during the installation process to choose between it and the normal installation mode. Minimal installation on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) comes with the web browser along with the core system utilities. This option is available for other flavors of Ubuntu 18.04.
- Ubuntu Kernel Live patch allows you to install and apply important security updates and kernel patches without the need to restart the machine.
- X is currently the default display server on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Wayland is currently used as a technical preview and it will be available as the default display server in the upcoming long term support release Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
- FIles is the default file manager for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and it received remapped its user interface to give it more a compact look.
- To Do task manager has been added to the normal installation of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
- Gnome Shell now supports Thunderbolt 3.
- Unfortunately the 32Bit installer is no longer available for the desktop releases of Ubuntu. However, it’s available on the other flavors of Ubuntu.
- LibreOffice 6.0 is currently the default Office suite for Ubuntu releases.
- Close, minimize and maximize buttons are returned back to the right side of the window.
- Back to GDM as the default display manager instead of LightDM which has been used on the previous releases of Ubuntu and earlier long term support release Ubuntu 16.04.
- Many packages has been updated and received a user interface redesigns such as Remmina “remote desktop client”, Nautilus file manager “Files”, Ubuntu software center and more.
Check the release notes of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).
Download Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) | Final Stable Release
Download page includes download option for the 64 Bit installer of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) with Gnome Shell desktop environment is available with direct links and alternative download options with torrent links.
Official Flavors of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) such as Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Mate, and Ubuntu Studio are currently available as well. Check the following link Here for more information.