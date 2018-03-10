Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1 Has Been Released “Bionic Beaver”
The First Beta of the next Long Term Support releases are now available to Download, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1 with a code name “Bionic Beaver”.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS has reached feature freeze phase which means there’s no any additional major changes you will be seeing in the upcoming development releases of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS ” Bionic Beaver”. The upcoming final Beta release scheduled to be available on April 5th, 2018 and the Final release will available on April 26th, 2018.
The Beta 1 releases of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS have received many software updates and improvements to the desktop environment user interfaces for all flavors “Gnome default Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Xfce, KDE, Mate and Budgie”.
If you are interested in testing and helping out to improve the upcoming releases of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Check the release announcement and it includes download links for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1 flavors. But, keep in mind that this release is still under development, so please don’t use it as production environment.
Download Daily Build Ubuntu 18.04 LTS – Gnome Desktop
Check Ubuntu documentation to guide you on how to report a bug on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Beta 1.