Linux Mint 19 “Tara” Has Been Released
Early this month the Beta release of Linux Mint 19 was released. The Final release Linux Mint 19 with code name “Tara” is now available to download with 3 desktop environments Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce. We already covered what’s new in Linux Mint 19 in a previous post. But, let’s recap key features in Linux Mint 19.
Linux Mint 19 “Tara” is based on the long term support release Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver). It is supported until April 2023 for security updates.
Key Features in Linux Mint 19 (Tara)
Linux Mint 19 comes with Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) based packages along with Linux Kernel 4.15. The default desktop environments comes with Linux Mint 19 is Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce.
Timeshift was firstly introduced on Linux Mint 18.3 which allows you rollback to a certain snapshot or a “restore point” for the system incase of system corruption due to modification on the system or new packages installation or even a system update. Timeshift could automate the process of maintain a regular snapshots of your system. So, you could restore to a certain snapshot anytime.
A new integration to the Software manager which now supports Flatpak to eases the process of installation for many applications not available on the local repositories and supported by Flatpak. The user interface has been polished and and refined several aspects to it, along with support animation transitions.
Performance improvement for many of the default applications such as Nemo file manager when connecting the USB devices. It no longer lag when displaying the content of USB removable disks. Nemo received enhanced search options for files and folders which performs faster and easier to use.
Cinnamon desktop comes with several improvements to the user interface especially for dark themes. Also, The integration of GTK3 on Linux Mint and taking advantage of supporting HIDPI on Linux Mint 19 (Tara) has been enhanced and brings high quality of icons. Unfortunately, some application still aren’t supported such as GIMP, Hexchat and Tomboy Notes.
Download Linux Mint 19 (Tara) | Download Page
Download page includes download options for Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce desktop environments with 32Bit and 64Bit through torrent and direct links. Linux Mint 19 (Tara) release announcements.