Linux Mint 19 Beta Is Now available to Download
Linux Mint 19 Beta is now available to download with 3 desktop flavors “Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce”. Let’s check the main features you would expect in the final release Linux Mint 19.
Linux Mint 19 with a code name “Tara” is based on the long term support release Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver) which will be supported until April, 2023. So, you would expect receive security updates from Ubuntu repositories along with enhancements from Linux Mint team as well.
Linux Mint 19 Timeshift
One of the major new features in the upcoming release Linux Mint 19 is Timeshift which allows you rollback to a certain snapshot or a “restore point” for the system incase of system curroption due to modification on the system or new packages installation or even a system update. Timeshift could automate the process of maintain a regular snapshots of your system. So, you could restore to any of these snapshot anytime.
Update manager is configured to check Timeshift to check the validity of updates and if something goes wrong it could restore to one of the previous snapshots. For that reason it promports to recomendation on the update manager if Timeshift isn’t configure on the system to use it.
Software manager
Software manager now supports Flatpak which eases the process of installation for many appliction not available on the local repositories and supported by Flatpak. The user interface has been polished and and refiended several aspects to it, along with support animation transitions.
HIDPI
The integration of GTK3 on Linux Mint and taking advantage of supporting HIDPI on Linux Mint 19 has been enhanced and brings high quality of icons. Unforutonetly, some application still aren’t supported such as GIMP, Hexchat and Tomboy Notes.
Linux Mint 19 Beta comes with Linux Kernel 4.15.0-20 along with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package base since Linux Mint 19 based on Ubuntu 18.04 (Bionic Beaver). Check the release notes of Linux Mint 19 Beta with Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce desktop environments.
Download Linux Mint 19 Beta | Download Page
Download Page includes download links for Linux Mint 19 Beta with Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce desktop environments.