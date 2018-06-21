Krita 4.1 Beta Comes with a New Reference Images Tool and Supports Multi-Monitor Workspace Layouts
Three months ago, the major release Krita 4.0 was released with tons of bug fixes and many features. Here’s a new development release of the upcoming major release Krita 4.1. Let’s check the expected features in the upcoming major release Krita 4.1.
Krita is a free and open source software competitor to many of currently commercial softwares like Adobe Photoshop. Krita comes with a single window mode with a quite convenient user interface to increase your productivity. Also, it comes tons of features could be used by professional painters and works with Wacom devices. Several brushes with many presets and supports brush stabilizers. Check the Full list of features.
What’s New in Krita 4.1 Beta
New reference images tool has replaced the old reference images docker. It Allows you to create multi-monitor workspace layouts. it comes with an improved workflow for working with animation frames and improved animation timeline display. It can now handle larger animation by buffering rendered frames to disk. The color picker now support a mixing option. Improved the performance of brush masks through vectorization on Krita 4.1 Beta. Supporting more RAW file formats such as bay, bmq, cr2, cs1, dc2, dcr, dng, erf, fff, hdr, mdc, mos, mrw, nef, orf, pxn, raf, raw, rdc, sr2, srf, x3f, 3fr, cine, ia, kc2, mef, nrw, qtk, sti, rwl, srw. Also, comes with a tablet tester to make sure your tablet is recognized by Krita.
A Video Preview of Krita 4.1 Beta
Download Krita 4.0.4 – More information | Stable Release
How To install Krita 4.1 Beta on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install krita-testing
The Repository includes the Krita 4.1 Beta release for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 17.10.1 (Artful Aardvark). Check the full list of changes for Krita 4.1 Beta.