Krita 4.0.4 Painting Software Has Been Released | Install On Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
Krita is a free and open source advanced painting software for cross platform. The development team has just announced a new maintenance release Krita 4.0.4. It brings several bug fixes and stability improvements. Here are the major improvements of Krita 4.0.4.
Krita is a quite good alternative free and open source software to many of currently commercial softwares such as Adobe Photoshop, Krita comes with a single window mode with a quite convenient user interface to eases the process of getting things done. Also, it comes tons of features could be used by professional painters and works with Wacom devices. Several brushes with many presets and support brush stabilizers. Check the FUll list of features.
Video Preview of Krita in action
OpenColorIO color management solution is now supported on MAC OS X. Fixed artefacts when painting with pixel brush on transparency mask. Memory preset has been added to smooth the process of switching between brushes presets. Performance improvements for OpenGL canvas, especially on MAC OS X. Loading OpenEXR files have been improved. The user interface received some bug fixes as well. Supporting auto saving even if Krita is under heavy processing. Several fixes for color selection on color palettes.
[How To]: Install Krita on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
You could use the official repository for Krita team. Run Terminal
Note: The repository Should be update soon with the latest build. So far, it includes Krita 4.0.3 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 17.10.1 (Artful Aardvark).
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install krita
Or install Krita 4.0.4 using Flatpak
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub flatpak install flathub org.kde.krita flatpak run org.kde.krita
For other Linux distributions you could use Appimage or Flatpak. Also, you could check the Download page to install Krita on Microsoft Windows and MAC OS X.
Download Krita 4.0.4 – Download Page
Download page includes the source code and nightly builds as well. Check Krita 4.0.4 release announcement.