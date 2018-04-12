Krita 4.0.1 Painting Software Has Been Released | Installation on Ubuntu 18.04 using PPA
Krita is a FREE and open source professional painting software for Linux, MAC OS X and Microsoft Windows. Krita has announced a minor release “Krita 4.0.1” which brings several bug fixes and UI improvements. Check the the main changes and installation instructions of Krita 4.0.1 for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS down below.
Krita 4.0.1 comes with more than fifty bugs since the major release Krita 4.0.0. User interface comes with some improvements such as the pixel grid to show up at 2400% zoom by default, disabling drag and drop in the palette view, fix shifting the pan position after using the popup widget rotation circle. Fixes some issues with text tool in Krita such as let Text Shape have empty line, fix a crash in SvgTextTool when deleting hovered/selected shape,
Krita Text tool and transformation tool fixed some issues in Krita such as let Text Shape have empty line, fix a crash in SvgTextTool when deleting hovered/selected shape, fix alignment of RTL text. fix rendering of the text with relative offsets and several bug fixes for animation, Painting, brush engines, Layers and masks Check the full list of changes bug fixes in the release notes of Krita 4.0.1.
[How To]: Install Krita 4.0.1 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
The repository includes Krita 4.0.1 packages for Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install krita
For other Linux distributions you could use the portable Appimage for Krita in the downlaod page which make it much easier to run Krita. Make sure that the Appimage file for Krita is executable use “chmod a+x appimage-file”.