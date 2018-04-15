KDE Connect Allows you to Remotely Close Vaults and Lock your Screen
KDE Connect is handy utility for your mobile device and comes with many features. It allows you to check the system notifications, control music playing on desktop, use your mobile phone as remote control for your desktop and newly add features to KDE Connect are remotely close opened vaults along with locking your desktop and suspend the machine.
These functionalities is quite useful if you had left the desktop untended without locking it or closing currently open applications vaults. Here comes KDE Connect application quite handy. It will allow you to close the currently opened vaults by using D-Bus commands of the vault system.
The following commands has been integrated on the KDE Connect to perform these functionality directly from KDE Connect with a single tap on your mobile device.
qdbus org.kde.screensaver /ScreenSaver Lock qdbus org.kde.kded5 /modules/plasmavault closeAllVaults qdbus org.kde.kded5 /modules/plasmavault forceCloseAllVaults
Check installation instructions for KDE connect to make sure you have setup the firewall rules for your Linux distributions.
KDE Connect is available on Google Playstore to install on your Android Mobile device.
Install KDE Connect – Android Application
Announcement by Ivan Čukić.