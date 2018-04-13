Inkscape 0.92.3 Supports exporting SVG from the command line | Install on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS using PPA
Inkscape is free and open source vector graphic designing software for Linux, MAC OS X and Microsoft Windows. Inkscape 0.92.3 comes with several bug fixes and some new features. Check the installation instructions on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) using PPA.
Inkscape 0.92.3 brings option to control page size are supported when exporting in SVG format and different exporting options “export-margin, export-area-page and export-area-drawing”.
Text tool in Inkscape supports RTL and LTR options to use languages written from right to left side more natively like “Arabic” languages.
Several performance issues has been fixed and improvements such as “Rendering tile multiplier” option on the preference windows. This feature take a quite good advantage of new machines with a decent hardware specifications to render tiles area that are calculated in one go. Startup time for Inkscape 0.92.3 on Microsoft Windows has been improved as well.
[How To]: Install Inkscape 0.92.3 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) using PPA
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:inkscape.dev/stable sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install inkscape
The stable repository for inkscape includes packages for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 17.10.1 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (Trusty Tahr).
Download page includes installation options for other operating systems and the source code to compile it on other Linux distributions.