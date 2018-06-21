Suggest a StoryDo you have a news tip? We would like to hear from you.

How To Make Windows Transparent on Movements For Gnome Shell Desktop

| June 21, 2018 | Applications, Download, Gnome, How TOs | No Comments
Spread the love

Here’s a simple Gnome Shell plugin to make your windows semi transparent on movement or resizing the window size. So, you can have a quick peek of the background when you move any window over the desktop and even between different workspaces.

Transperant-Window-on-movement-Gnome-Shell-CentOS-7-Screenshot

Download Transparent Window Moving Gnome Shell Extension

If you already have Gnome Shell integration on your Linux distribution and the web browser. You could use the toggle button to activate the extension. Make sure you check the settings menu of the extension to adjust the level of transparency in Gnome Tweak Tools. Also, you could set the transperancy option on window movement and resizing or both.

Gnome-Shell-transperant-window-settings-extension

How To install Gnome Tweak Tool

Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian based.

apt-get install gnome-tweak-tool

Fedora

dnf install gnome-tweak-tool

RHEL / CentOS

yum install gnome-tweak-tool

Download Transparent Window Moving Gnome Shell Extension

If you would like to install it manually. Download the package and extract in the following location.

/home/username/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/extension-name

Spread the love

Leave a Reply