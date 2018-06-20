How To Install Cinnamon Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
Cinnamon is a free and open source desktop environment based on GTK. Cinnamon was firstly introduced on Linux Mint as one of the default Desktops for each release. Here we will check how to install Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).
Cinnamon desktop comes with a friendly user interface with many customization options through System Settings window. System Settings includes installation configurable options for Cinnamon desktop, Cinnamon Panel, Themes, Hot Corners, Applets, Workspaces, Startup applications, and more.
The beauty of using Cinnamon Desktop is it eases the process for customizing the Desktop Themes, Applets, extensions and Desklets. You could download from the highly ranked Themes, Applets, extensions and Desklets from the System Settings and activate it with one click. No need to install any additional tools or packages.
How to Install Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
The current release of Cinnamon desktop is 3.8.3 on that repository and we are going to install it on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). Please keep in mind that repository isn’t the official repository. However it includes the latest stable release of Cinnamon so far.
Run Terminal,
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:embrosyn/cinnamon sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install cinnamon
Check the recent development release of Linux Mint 19 Beta which comes with Cinnamon Desktop as well.