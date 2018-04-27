GIMP 2.10.0 Has Been Released with HIDPI Display support and New Dark Theme
GIMP is a free and open source software for creating and editing image content. The development team has just announced the new stable release GIMP 2.10.0. It’s been almost six years of heavy development since the earlier stable release GIMP 2.8.x back in 2012. So, let’s check what’s new in GIMP 2.10.0.
GIMP 2.10.0 brings a ton of new features that become beneficial for various users in many fields especially for digital painting, photographing and many more. GIMP 2.10.0 comes with a new default Dark theme as the default theme for GIMP 2.10.0 which intended to help you to focus on content creation and without any distraction from other elements on the user interface. It comes with gray, light, and the default theme by the current system along with the default Dark theme.
Supporting HIDPI displays on GIMP 2.10.0 which brings a high quality of GIMP Icons with multiple sizes that would look polished and stunning on the HIDPI displays. it’s manually adjustable from the “Preference” Window (Interface > Icon Themes).
GEGL image processing library is well supported in the recent release GIMP 2.10.0 since it been under heavy development on the earlier releases since GIMP 2.6. GEGL support brings several benefits on GIMP 2.10.0 such as “High bit depth support” which allows you to process images with up to 32-bit per color channel precision along with FITS images can be opened with up to 64-bit per channel precision. “Multi Threading” to take benefits of machines with multi cores to improve the performance of image processing using GEGL. “GPU side processing” for GPUs on systems supporting OpenCL drivers.
A better color management integration in GIMP 2.10.0 as a core feature without depending on additional plugins. LittleCMS v2 and babl integrations allows it to use ICC v4 color profiles and apply color transformation. babl could replace LittleCMS in the upcoming releases of GIMP since it’s 10 times faster than LCMS2.
GIMP 2.10.0 Tools
New Tools and enhanced tools has been introduced on GIMP 2.10.0.
“Unified Transform” which allows to apply multiple transformation options to objects such as scaling, rotating, and correcting perspective in one go.
“Warp Transform” allows you doing localized transforms like growing or shifting pixels with a soft brush and undo support.
“Handle Transform” allows you to apply scaling, rotating, and perspective correction using handles placed on the canvas.
“Gradient Tool” formally known as Blend Tool. It allows you to create, blend colors, start from different points to create multiple colors and shift colors.
“Selection Tool” has been improved selection options for fuzzy and color select. Also, the free select tool has been improved.
“Text Tools” supports CJK and more writing languages for non western languages.
GIMP 2.10.0 release notes.
Download GIMP 2.10.0 Image Editor | Stable Release
GIMP is available to install on Linux, MAC OS X and Microsoft Windows. For Linux distribution you could use the “Flatpak” to install it on your Linux distribution. Here we installed it on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) using “Flatpak” with the following command.
flatpak install https://flathub.org/repo/appstream/org.gimp.GIMP.flatpakref
Also check the download page for the source code for and compiling in order to install on other Linux distributions.