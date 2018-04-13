Elisa 0.1 a New KDE Music Player
Elisa 0.1 is the first release of the new music player developed by KDE community for cross-platforms and specially integrated for Plasma KDE desktop.
Elisa music player supports displaying music according to artists, albums and tracks. Searching for music and arranging custom playlists with the ability to check music’s metadata. Indexing music files using either a private indexer which support selecting a specific directory path for your music or indexing using Baloo file searching framework.
Check the release notes for Elisa 0.1 Here.