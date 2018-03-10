Debian 9.4 “Stretch” Has Been Released
Debian has just announced the fourth maintenance release, Debian 9.4 “Stretch”. It brings several bug fixes and security improvements for many packages. Download options will be available soon.
Debian team has been investing a lot of time in the development of Debian 9 branch to make sure they provide you a solid and reliable Linux distribution regardless what are you willing to use it for. Debian 9 “Stretch” will be receiving package updates and security fixes until June 2022.
All flavors of Debian 9.4 [GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and KDE Plasma] have received updates along with package fixes and updates such as Linux Kernel has been updated to Kernel 4.9.65-3, Bareos backup software, Security updates for ClamAV, improvement to QEMU virtual machine, LibreOffice office suite, Nvidia graphics driver and many more.
Security team has released a big amount of security patches for many packages such as Tor, Heimdal, Rsync, Wireshark, Mozilla Thunderbird, Mozilla Firefox, Drupal, Transmission, p7zip, and more. Check the full list of changes and improvements came with Debian 9.4 Stretch.
If you are willing to update or upgrade form earlier release of Debian. Check the update instructions for Debian release.
Debian 9.4 “Stretch” ISO images aren’t available on the download page yet. We will update the post as soon as ISO images are available to download.