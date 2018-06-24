Debian 8.11 Has Been Released | The Last Maintenance Release For Debian 8 (Jessie)
The last maintenance for the long term support release Debian 8.11 (Jessie) has been released. Debian 8.11 brings several bug fixes and resolved various security issues. Check the release notes and update instructions down below.
Debian 8.11 received tons of updates addressing security issues for many packages such as Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird, Asterisk for VOIP services, curl, PHP 5, Bind 9, Exim, LibreOffice, Apache2, and more. Linux Kernel has been updated as well Linux 3.16.56-1. ClamAV definitions database have been updated.
Debian 8 (Jessie) is expected to reach end of life by June 30, 2020 as per the long term support program and it could be support by the extended long term support program for commercial usage.
Update to Debian 8.11 (Jessie)
The update process is a quite straight forward process using aptitude or apt-get. You could use one of the mirror list to fetch the latest updates for Debian 8.11. Check update guide over Here.
