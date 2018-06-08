Browse Websites Side by Side Using Side View Feature on Mozilla Firefox Web Browser | Test Pilot
Mozilla Firefox Test Pilot program is intended to provide a new experimental features on the latest release of Mozilla Firefox. Here’s a new highly demanded feature many users have been waiting for is now available on Test Pilot program for Mozilla Firefox, It’s Mozilla Firefox Side View which allows you to browse websites side by side.
Mozilla Firefox Side View allows you to browse a couple of websites side by side on the same Window. No need to tile Mozilla Firefox windows on your desktop. Screens with a higher resolutions would take a quite good advantage of this features. So, you would use a desktop view of both pages. Also, the small screen resolution could use side view feature with most of new websites with responsive websites.
After activating the Side View feature, you could right click any link and open it in a side view. Also, you could press the drop down menu for Side view to move it from the right side to left side.
A Video preview for Mozilla Firefox Side View
Enable Side View on Mozilla Firefox
We have tested on Mozilla Firefox Quantum 60.0.1 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).