3 Methods to Suspend Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)
There are multiple methods we could use to manually or automatically suspend Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) with Gnome Desktop. Before we further into how to suspend the system. Let’s check the difference between suspend and hibernate option.
Suspend or hibernate options are quite useful especially for laptops. These options will insure you are keeping the current state of the machine and you can get back to it after un-suspend or un-hibernate the machine. So, what are the difference between Suspend and Hibernate option.
1. Suspend
Suspend options doesn’t completely turn off the computer, but it keeps the machine on low power mode as it keeps the machine peripherals on low power to decrease the power consumption. The drawback of using the suspend option if the laptop battery runs out or the power source has been disconnected from the machine. The current state of the machine will be lost and you might encounter losing unsaved data since the Suspend option saves the current state of the machine on RAM.
2. Hibernate
Unlike Suspend the Hibernate option save the state of the machine on disk and completely turn off the machine. So, the next time your turn on the machine it will retrieve the previous session of the machine from the disk. The drawback of Hibernate that it might take more time to save current state of the machine depending on the hardware specification of your machine, unlike Suspend options is quite fast to save the session and retrieve it when you un-suspend the machine.
By default only the suspend option is available on Ubuntu and here are how you can use it. But you won’t be able see it in the power window. So, here are 3 methods to Suspend Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).
1. Hold The Power Button until you see the Suspend button and re-click it.
2. In Gnome Search. You could search for Suspend and run it.
3. Auto Suspend Option when the machine is idle is also applicable from the power tab in Ubuntu Settings. You could set when you would like to automatically suspend the machine after a specific inactive time.
4. Suspend the machine using the Command Line interface
systemctl suspend