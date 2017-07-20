Wine 2.0.2 Stable Has Been Released | Maintenance Release
Wine is a free and open source software for running Microsoft Windows applications on Linux, MAC OS X, and BSD. The maintenance release of the stable branch Wine 2.0.2 has been released and it brought several bug fixes.
The recent release has fixed 62 bugs for many applications, games and fixed compiling issues related to gcc-2.95.4 and GCC 7.x for multiple 64Bit applications. Check the full list of bug fixes in the announcement post for Wine 2.0.2 Here.
Download Wine 2.0.2 for Linux Distributions
Download page includes installation instructions for Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora and Mageia.
The stable branch of the repositories still has Wine 2.0.1 release. It will be updated soon with last stable release of Wine. For Ubuntu users. Don’t rely on the Launchpad repository for Wine. Now, Wine provides its own repositories for Ubuntu releases including the last stable release Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus).