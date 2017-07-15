What to Expect on Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Alpha 2 | July 2017 Weekly updates
The leader of the development team for Ubuntu Desktop, Will Cooke has announced the weekly updates and integrations to the upcoming release Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark). So, let’s check the recent changes and updates for Ubuntu Desktop.
In the upcoming release, you might expect various changes and improvements to the user interface of the desktop environment and the display manager. Gnome Shell desktop is now the default desktop environment instead of Unity desktop environment which was introduced with Ubuntu 10.10 (Maverick Meerkat). hopefully, they will keep it this way for the upcoming long term support release Ubuntu 18.04 LTS… (GDM) Gnome Display Manager is now the default display manager/user login manager instead of LightDM.
We might expect a better support for Bluetooth speaker in the upcoming release as well. Yesterday, Will Cooke uploaded a video demonstrating a working Bluetooth speaker connected to Ubuntu. Check the Video down below.
More enhancements to video and audio playback, 4k H.265 video playback is now possible on cheaper notebook chips Intel (Braswell).
ISO images size has been decreased. More than 70 packages have been removed from ISO file.
Introducing Gnome applications as Snaps for Gnome 3-24 platform. Some common libraries used by Gnome applications are shared between them. That will help to decrease the amount of the size for applications and easier to maintain libraries for those applications in the same time.
Will Cooks mentioned that Ubuntu 16.10 will reach end of life by the end of July 2017. So, you might consider using a long term support release of Ubuntu 16.04 or Ubuntu 14.04.
The next development release of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) Alpha 2 is expected to be released 27th of July, 2017. If you are interested in trying the development release of Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), check the daily build web page to download AMD64 or i386 ISO images.