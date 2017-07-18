VirtualBox 5.1.24 Brings a Better Support for AMD Ryzen CPUs
VirtualBox is a free and an open-source application for virtualization on x86 platforms. VirtualBox development team has announced a new maintenance release VirtualBox 5.1.24.
The recent release of VirtualBox brought more support for AMD Ryzen processors to run certain guests such as Microsoft Windows XP. Emulating more SSE2 instructions. Fixing multiple issues with the graphical user interface for KDE Plasma, and black screen on reboot for multi-screen setup under certain conditions.
Several bug fixes related to Linux hosts and guests for Linux Kernel 4.12 and Linux Kernel 4.13. A bug fixes for Kernel modules built using gcc-7. Improved running Fedora 25 and Fedora 26 when 3D pass-through is enabled. Check the full list of bug fixes for VirtualBox 5.1.24 on the Changelog Page.
Download VirtualBox 5.1.24 for Linux Distributions
The Download page for VirtualBox includes download links for the latest release Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) and earlier release as well, Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 15.10 (Wily Werewolf), Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (Trusty Tahr) and Ubuntu 12.04.5 LTS (Precise Pangolin). For Debian 9/8/7, Fedora 26/25 and More. Check the Download Page for further installation instructions.