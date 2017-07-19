It’s Time to Upgrade Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) | It Has Reached Its End of Life
The recent regular releases of Ubuntu are supported for 9 months only. Many of the packages will be outdated and it won’t receive the necessary security and applications updates from the official repositories of Ubuntu. So, here’s how to upgrade from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) to the last stable release Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) for the Desktop and Server.
If you haven’t seen our post about the Lifespan of Ubuntu Linux distributions for how to check the status of installed packages on your system using the command line. It will give more idea about lifespan for the long term support releases of Ubuntu and the regular releases as well. It shows how long the packages are supported for either of the Desktop or Server for Ubuntu releases.
The official repositories of Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) won’t be updated with latest packages which it won’t maintain security and stability of the system. So, it’s highly recommended to upgrade to currently supported release Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) which will reach the end of its life in January 2018. Also, you could consider using a long term support releases which are supported for 5 years for Desktop and Servers.
[How To]: Upgrade Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak) to Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)
Before proceeding with the upgrade process. Make sure you have backed up your files to a safe place. The upgrade process is considered safe according to the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Release Notes with the following process.
The following command used to upgrade Ubuntu 16.10 Desktop with the graphical user interface of the Update Manager.
Run the following command using Alt+F2 keyboard shortcuts.
update-manager -c
If you are looking for upgrading Ubuntu 16.10 Server, use the following command in the command line interface.
do-release-upgrade
Both upgrade commands will upgrade Ubuntu 16.10 Desktop/Server to Ubuntu 17.04 Desktop/Server which is currently the last stable regular release of Ubuntu.