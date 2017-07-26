Selene 17.7 Multimedia Converter Supports OPUS Codec for WEBM, MKV and OGG
Selene is a free and open-source Audio-Video converter for Linux. It supports converting Audio and Video files to many types of file formats (OGG-OGV-MKV-MP4-WEBM-OPUS-AAC-FLAC-MP3-WAV) with multiple Audio/video encoders. Selene is capable of automating encoding process for multiple files through the command line.
Selene supports converting a specific portion of Audio and Video files. It supports shutdown the PC after the encoding process is completed. Apply different presets for supported codecs and file formats. Many of these features we have seen earlier on a similar application Curlew multimedia converter.
Selene 17.7 brought support for OPUS codec for WEBM, MKV and OGG file formats. Added audio tag support for Fraunhofer AAC encoding. VLC multimedia player is now used to preview files instead of the internal player. The installer for Selene has been updated for other Linux distributions. Also, it has been translated into French, Brazilian (Portuguese) and Swedish.
[How To]: Install Selene Multimedia Converter on Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus)
The PPA supports installing on Selene 17.7 on Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and the under development release Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark). Ubuntu Derivatives are supported as well such as (Linux Mint 18.2, Linux Mint 18.1, Elementary OS, ..etc) with the same repository.
sudo apt-add-repository -y ppa:teejee2008/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install selene
deb packages for Debian are available. For other Linux distributions, you could choose a suitable installer from the download page for your system and run the following commands.
For 64bit
sudo sh ./selene*amd64.run
For 32bit
sudo sh ./selene*i386.run
If the file isn’t executable run the following command without quotes before running the installer.
chmod a+x "filename"
Check the command line instructions for the automation encoding process.