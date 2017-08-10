OBS Studio 20.0 Released (Capturing & Live Streaming Software for Linux) | Brings a New Modular User Interface & Stinger Transitions
OBS Studio is a Free and Open-Source Software for capturing Audio/Video to stream to Popular Web Streaming Services such as Twitch, Youtube Gaming, and Hitbox. Recently, Open Broadcaster Software project has announced the new release OBS Studio 20.0 Check what’s new and Download options down below.
OBS Studio Brings everything you need for streaming purposes in a single place. It support recording, compositing visual elements, encoding videos with the desired quality output, audio mixing with various audio filters (noise suppression and Gain control) via VST plugins, image corrections options, many custom scenes configurations with custom switching transitions and many more features that could help you to produce high quality and professional live streaming broadcasts on Linux Platforms.
OBS Studio 20.0 is available for Various Linux Distributions, MAC OS X, and Microsoft Windows.
What’s New In OBS Studio 20.0 | New Features
Open Broadcaster Software Project has announced the new Release OBS Studio 20.0. It brought a New Modular User Interface which supports moving, disabling, customizing the user interface elements to suit your needs of functionalities for OBS Studio.
A New “Auto” option for Auto Select the best Twitch Server by testing the best 3 Servers with the best routes determined by Twitch.
Supporting FTL Protocol for lowering latency during connection to Mixer.com live streaming platform.
Stinger Transitions new options for using Videos files with a specific transition timing during video playback. Check the following Video for a quick preview of Stinger Transition on OBS Studio.
More Changes &Features to OBS Studio 20.0
- Added options to lock sources to prevent accidentally clicking on and modifying the position of a source.
- Added support to manually control image slide show with Hotkeys.
- Added a new Theme for the User interface, (Rachni) Theme.
- A new Processes priority option (Below Normal).
- Audio Meter received a visual alert when the Audio is clipping (when the Audio is too loud).
That’s not all, there are More features and bug fixes came with OBS Studio 20.0 Check the recent changes on GitHub.
Download OBS Studio 20.0 for Linux Distributions
GitHub Page includes installation options for Ubuntu using PPA and Fedora using RPM Fusion repository, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, Manjaro, Debian and installation as portable mode from the source.
The repository has been updated to Install OBS Studio 20.0 on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) and Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (Trusty Tahr) using PPA. Make sure you have FFmpeg installed and a new release of XOrg. check the installation instructions for Ubuntu distributions and it derivatives (Linux Mint 18.1/18.2, Elementary OS, ..etc).
For other operating system check the Download page for OBS Studio.