Linux Lite 3.4 Stable Released | Based on Ubuntu 16.04.2 Long Term Support
August 2, 2017
Linux Lite is intended to be a lightweight Linux distribution based on a long term support release which is Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus). Check a quick walkthrough video preview for Linux Lite 3.4 and Download links down below.
Linux Lite 3.4 comes with Linux Kernel 4.4.0-70 and Xfce desktop environment. The last stable release has been updated with the following Mozilla Firefox 52.0.1 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 45.7.0 mail client, LibreOffice 5.1.6.2 office suite, VLC – 2.2.2 multimedia player, Gimp 2.8.20 photo editor.
A Quick walkthrough video preview for Linux Lite 3.4
Download Linux Lite 3.4
HTTP Linux Lite 3.4 32Bit.
HTTP Linux Lite 3.4 64Bit.
Torrent Linux Lite 3.4 32Bit.
Torrent Linux Lite 3.4 64Bit.
Check the Download page for further options and upgrade options from earlier releases.