LibreOffice 5.3.5 Office Suite Minor Release is Available to Download
LibreOffice is Free and Open-Source Office Suite. The Document Foundation LibreOffice has announced the fifth minor release of LibreOffice 5.3.x. This release doesn’t include new features, it includes bug fixes and improvement to maintain a stable Office Suite. A few days earlier, (TDF) has announced their new major release LibreOffice 5.4. It brought several new features to Writer, Calc, Impress, and improvements Microsoft Office compatibility.
LibreOffice 5.3.5 is intensely maintained since the initial release of LibreOffice 5.3 branch.. So, it is recommended to be used on productions machines for individuals or enterprises as well. But, if you are looking forward to use new features and functionality of LibreOffice Suite, you might consider using the New Major Release LibreOffice 5.4 which is quite stable as well.
Downlod LibreOffice Office Suite for Linux
Download Page includes download options for LibreOffice 5.3.5 and LibreOffice 5.4 as well for MAC OS X, Microsoft Windows and Linux distributions with their supported packaging system. Also, it’s available for 32Bit and 64Bit systems.