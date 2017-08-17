Krita 3.2.0 Supports Smart Patching Elements in Paintings and 7 New Brushes Presets
Krita Team has announced a new release Krita 3.2.0 It brought many new substantial features will enhance creating a high-quality painting. Many bugs have been fixed since the earlier stable release Krita 3.1.4 released 3 months ago. Let’s take a quick look at what’s new in Krita 3.2.0.
Krita is a Free and Open-Source Professional Painting software and Image Editor. It supports Linux, MAC OS X, and Microsoft Windows. Krita is one the best choices if you are looking for an alternative to Adobe Photoshop and it supports open PSD file formats and supports saving to PSD file formats as well. It’s a convenient choice in case you don’t want to pay a monthly fee for using Photoshop Adobe’s software.
By using Krita painting software you can create high quality contents could be used for various uses, whether you are an Artist, Texture artist, Illustrator, Animator, or a Web Designer.
Key Features of Krita 3.2.0 Painting Software
Transform Tool: An easier to change the size and orientation of different objects using the transform tool with the ability to transform around a specific pivot point you have set on the object.
G’MIC Plugin: Krita 3.2.0 integrated G’MIC framework which provides various image processing features for creating effects on images and manipulating various elements on images. G’MIC framework comes with more than 450 filters could be used on Krita or GIMP image editor as well.
Smart Patch Tool: A really helpful tool was intended to be released on upcoming major release Krita 4.0. But, Krita team managed to provide it on Krita 3.2.0. It helps with removing a specific and undesired elements on painting without affecting the background of the painting, it will auto create a convenient background instead of the removed element to match with the background of the painting. Check the following video domostrating the Smart Patch Tool on Krita.
Outline Selection Tool: It allows you to combine between diagonal straight selection and outline selection in the same selection process.
Layers States: Supporting keyboard shortcut keys for changing a single or multiple layers state for visibility or locking layers.
New Brush Presets: 7 New Brushes Presets with high-quality brushes with a quite good texture to give a painterly look.
An Overview Video Highlighting the New Features in Krita 3.2.0
GDQuest‘s Overview Video with the recent changes to Krita 3.2.0.
Download Krita 3.2.0 for Linux Distributions
Download Page – Download krita 3.2.0
The download page includes options for Linux, MAC OS X, Microsoft Windows.
For Linux Users, there’s Appimage option for Krita 3.2.0 (64Bit) which become helpful if you can’t have all the dependencies for the latest release. Appimage file includes all the necessary files to run Krita 3.2.0 on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Redhat, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and Debian. Simply Download Krita 3.2.0 Appimage and make it executable with the following command and run it.
chmod a+x krita-3.2.0-x86_64.appimage ./krita-3.2.0-x86_64.appimage
How To Install Krita 3.2.0 on Ubuntu using PPA
Krita team provide a Repository (PPA) for Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) and Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) for earlier long term support releases Ubuntu 16.04.3 and Ubuntu 14.04.5 you could use the Appimage of Krita mentioned earlier or compiling it from the source code.
Run the following command with administration privileges as shown below.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kritalime/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install krita
Krita 3.2.0 Release Notes.