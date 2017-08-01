How To Install Adobe Flash Player for Chromium Web Browser on Fedora 26
Installing RPM packages of Adobe Flash Player for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web browsers works fine and it will get Flash contents to run fine in both browsers. But, for Chromium web browser RPM packages from Adobe won’t cut it. Check how to setup Adobe Flash Player for Chromium web browser down below.
A few days earlier Adobe announced dead line for supporting Adobe Flash Player and encourage content creators and developers to use alternative open standards such as HTML5 and WebGL. HTML5 has been supported by major companies and we showed some of the recent statics for HTML5 usage for the past years in the same post.
How To install Adobe Flash Player Plugin “Pepper” for Chromium Web Browser on Fedora 26
To install Adobe Flash Plugin, we will use PPAPI flash plugin “Pepper” package instead of using Yum or RPM packages. Simply choose from the drop down menu the PPAPI Linux for a 64bit system from Adobe Flash Plugin Download page.
Adobe Flash Player Plugin Download Page
Then we will extract the content of the download package to the following directory with administration privileges.
su tar -xf flash_player_ppapi_linux.x86_64.tar.gz -C /usr/lib64/chromium-browser/PepperFlash
The name of the download file might change from the source. Check the download file name and replace it with the name of the file after the extract tar extract command.
After extracting the package restart Chromium and now you can run flash content on Chromium web browser.
To confirm you have installed Adobe flash player plugin for Chromium open the following page in Chromium browser.
chrome://flash
That’s it for now.