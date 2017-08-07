Green Recorder 3.0 for Capturing Linux Desktop | It Support Wayland and Exporting GIF
Green Recorder is a screen capturing utility For Linux Distributions. It built using GTK3 and Python 2 and supports FFmpeg. Green Recorder comes with a minimal and compact user interface includes options for capturing the entire Desktop or a selected portion of the desktop.
Green Recorder 3.0 brought support for selecting between different Audio sources and exporting animated GIF images with small sizes. Capturing process is done with a raw video file and after encoding the video it converts it to animated GIF. It also supports recording videos with the following file formats, MKV, AVI, MP4, WMV, and NUT.
The recent release has brought support for recording Gnome Shell Desktop environment with Wayland underneath along to it predecessor XOrg. Green Recorder supports WebM file format for now on Wayland. I have used it on Fedora 26 with Gnome Shell Desktop environment over Wayland, and it works pretty well and the recorded video file (WebM) is exported with acceptable quality.
Green Recorder 3.0 comes with some additional features like adjusting delay time for recording, (FPS) frames per seconds, and running commands after the recording process are done.
How to Install Green Recorder 3.0 for Linux Distributions
GitHub page includes various installation options for Many Linux distributions including, Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10 and its derivatives as well. Linux Mint 18/18.1/18.2 and Fedora 24/25/26/Rawhide. CentOS 7/RHEL7 and Arch Linux.
Green Recorder 3.0 (GitHub Page)
Their’s installation from the source for other Linux Distributions as well on the GitHub page.
Note: During the installation of Green Recorder on Fedora 26 using the provider repository. It couldn’t recall the FFmpeg dependencies to complete the installation. So, I had to install FFmpeg manually first and afterward install it using the provided repository.