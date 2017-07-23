Debian 9.1 (Stretch) Brings Security Fixes For Anonymous Connections Over Tor and Drupal 7 CMS & Apache 2 Fixes
Debian team has released the first maintenance release for the latest flagship release Debian 9 (Stretch). Debian 9.1 brought several miscellaneous bug fixes and multiple fixes for security issues.
The development team of Debian has been working for more than 2 years on developing a long term support release Debian 9 (Stretch) which will be supported for 5 years by Debian Security Team and the long term support team. It’s scheduled to reach the end of life in June 2022. When Debian 9 firstly introduced with Linux Kernel 4.9 and multiple choices of desktop environments such as GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and KDE Plasma. In respect to applications on Debian 9, many applications have been updated and changed some of the default applications such as Mozilla Firefox instead of Iceweasel web browser and Mozilla ThunderBird Icedove email client which are both forked from the Mozilla softwares.
Debian 9.1 brought various miscellaneous bug fixes such as reducing the CPU power consumptions caused by a bug in 3D Chess game, fixed multiple issues for Python 3 dependencies, fixed an issue with socat tool for transferring files which causes 100% CPU usage, improved Nvidia graphics driver for a smoother upgrade from earlier release Debian 8 (Jessie). A minor change to the Adwaita icon theme, send-to-symbolic icon has been fixed.
The Debian security team has announced multiple security updates for fixing various issues with Debian 9 regarding the Linux Kernel, Apache2, Drupal 7 CMS, Heimdal, Tor for connecting anonymously, Xorg-server, Evince document viewer, and more security issues have been fixed. Check the full list of updated packages and Changelog of Debian 9.1 Here.
If you currently have Debian 9 (Stretch) installed. You can simply update your system and you will get the latest security updates and the updated packages as well through the up-to-date Debian mirror. The release announcement of Debian 9.1 didn’t include download links for ISO images of Debian 9.1 (Stretch), and they have stated that it will be available soon.
We will update the post with Download links for Debian 9.1 as soon as ISO images are available.
Another release has been announced along with Debian 9.1 (Stretch), Debian 8.9 (Jessie) the earlier stable release of Debian, it brought several updated packages and security updates for various issues. Check the announcement of Debian 8.9 (Jessie).