Curlew Multimedia Converter for Linux | Ubuntu installation using PPA
Curlew is a simple Audio/Video converter for Linux distributions. Check the recent changes and installations for the latest release Curlew 0.2.4 down below.
Curlew is built using GTK3 and Python and it depends on FFmpeg – avconv. The graphical user interface is simple to use helps manage multiple multimedia files to convert at the same time. You can add multiple files or select an entire folder. It supports converting many Audio and Video formats.
It supports merging subtitle with video files with a specific portion to convert, in case you don’t want to convert the entire video. Simply select the subtitle file and start the converting process, make sure you got the subtitle timing is synced correctly with the video.
Shutdown or suspend the system after finishing the converting process. This feature is useful especially if you are working on huge or multiple files. It can be activated from options –> Config tab.
Curlew 0.2.4 changelog
- Excluded non-media files to be loaded in the list.
- Removed ‘Players Dialog’ and let Curlew choose the player.
- Enhanced Favorite.
- Added a welcome page.
- Show Files information inside the main window.
- Added an option to show/hide status bar, and make it invisible by default.
- Some interface improvements…
Install Curlew 0.2.4 on Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus)
Open Terminal, add noobslab repository for Ubuntu, update your system repositories and install Curlew with following commands. It’s available for Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) and Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark).
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:noobslab/apps sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install curlew
For other Debian based distributions and other Linux distributions, there’s a DEB package and tar.gz package available Here.