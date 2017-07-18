Suggest a StoryDo you have a news tip? We would like to hear from you.

Check the Lifespan Of Ubuntu Packages Through Terminal

July 18, 2017

With every release of Ubuntu Linux and its derivatives, there’s a lifespan for supporting each release and maintaining their packages, whether it’s a for Desktop, Server or Cloud. Here’s How to check the lifespan for packages in Ubuntu using Terminal.

The recent regular releases of Ubuntu such as (Ubuntu 16.10 and Ubuntu 17.04) are supported for 9 months and the (Long Term Support) such as (Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS) are supported for 5 years for Desktop and servers. The lifespan for each release ensures that your system keeps getting updates for the latest packages and kernel updates required for security fixes and overall system improvements.

Ubuntu Releases Lifespan

[How To]: Check the Lifespan Status of Packages in Ubuntu Releases

If you are running any release of Ubuntu and its derivatives. Use the following commands to check the status of packages and when packages support ends.

ubuntu-support-status --show-all

It takes some time to process all packages.

Terminal Output

You have 1773 packages (92.2%) supported until April 2021 (5y)
You have 52 packages (2.7%) supported until April 2019 (3y)
You have 31 packages (1.6%) supported until July 2022 (5y)

You have 0 packages (0.0%) that can not/no-longer be downloaded
You have 67 packages (3.5%) that are unsupported

Unsupported: 
bleachbit cabextract curlew filezilla filezilla-common 
gimp-help-common gimp-help-en gstreamer1.0-plugins-ugly 
gstreamer1.0-plugins-ugly-amr libcapnp-0.5.3 
libclass-data-inheritable-perl libclass-method-modifiers-perl 
........
Supported until April 2021 (5y):
a11y-profile-manager-indicator account-plugin-facebook 
account-plugin-flickr account-plugin-google accountsservice acl 
acpi-support acpid activity-log-manager adduser adium-theme-ubuntu 
adwaita-icon-theme aisleriot alsa-base alsa-utils anacron apg 
app-install-data app-install-data-partner apparmor appmenu-qt 
........
Supported until April 2019 (3y):
gimp gimp-data gnome-icon-theme-symbolic gstreamer1.0-libav 
liba52-0.7.4 libamd2.4.1 libbabl-0.1-0 libcairo-perl libcamd2.4.1 
libccolamd2.9.1 libcholmod3.0.6 libcrystalhd3 libgegl-0.3-0 
libgimp2.0 libglib-perl libgsm1 libgtk2-perl 
........
Supported until July 2022 (5y):
libmircommon7 libmircore1 libsnapd-glib1 linux-generic-hwe-16.04 
linux-headers-4.8.0-36 linux-headers-4.8.0-36-generic 
linux-headers-4.8.0-58 linux-headers-4.8.0-58-generic 
linux-headers-generic-hwe-16.04 linux-image-4.8.0-36-generic 
linux-image-4.8.0-58-generic linux-image-extra-4.8.0-36-generic 
linux-image-extra-4.8.0-58-generic linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 
........

That command displayed all packages in the system with its lifespan, Most of the packages are supported for 5 years including the Linux Kernel package and other packages are supported 3 years. There’re some packages are listed as “unsupported”, if you currently have any additional repositories for applications on your system it would be displayed on that list, even some packages on that list are provided by the official repositories of Ubuntu. If you would like to display the unsupported packages only you could use the following command.

ubuntu-support-status --show-unsupported

Ubuntu release end of life page.



Leave a Reply

