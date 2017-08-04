Calibre 3.6 E-Book Manager For Linux | Improved Copying and Moving from Libraries
Calibre is Free and Open-Source advanced E-Book Manager for Linux, MAC OS X, and Microsoft WIndows. Everything you could think of when you consider E-Book manager, you can find it in Calibre. It supports importing/exporting e-books to E-Readers with a wired or wireless connections, converting e-books, supporting many file formats, download e-books from online stores, managing multiple libraries, edit e-books with an advanced editor, and more features.
What’s New in Calibre 3.6
Calibre 3.6 supports using native file dialogs via Zenity (for Gnome) and Kdialog (for KDE). Copy to library: Add an action to show a dialog that allows for easy selection of libraries for copying/moving, it’s Useful when there are a large number of libraries to choose from. Server: Allow deleting a downloaded book from the “Browse all downloaded books” screen. Added new news source (Sardinian news by tzium) and improved (Navy Times) news source. Also, it fixed multiple bugs since the earlier release Calibre 3.5. Check the full list of changes and bug fixes Here.
How To Install/Upgrade Calibre 3.6 on Linux Distributions
Open Terminal and run the following command with administration privilege. Binary install provides all the necessary dependencies and Calibre packages for 32Bit and 64Bit systems.
sudo -v && wget -nv -O- https://download.calibre-ebook.com/linux-installer.py | sudo python -c "import sys; main=lambda:sys.stderr.write('Download failed\n'); exec(sys.stdin.read()); main()"
Other Download options for other operating systems and installation from the source instructions Check the Download page.