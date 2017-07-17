Calibre 3.4 Supports Exporting Multiple files from Integrated E-Book Editor
Calibre E-Book manager 3.4 has been released and it brings some useful features and various bug fixes. Check the installation instruction and what’s new in the latest release of Calibre.
Calibre is an advanced E-Book manager. It supports an enormous amount of file formats and it could convert them to a compatible file format for your E-Reader device. Transfering E-Books has never been easier through Connect/Share feature, you can transfer E-Books with cables or wirelessly from Calibre.
Search through the major online stores and archives for E-Books and magazine. Some of these E-Books can be downloaded and added directly to Calibre library if it’s available to download for free.
Editing E-Books is another great tool integrated into Calibre E-Book manager. You can edit currently available E-Books with different file formats such as PDF, ePUB, ..etc. Comparing different versions of E-Books. Creating a new E-Book and start from scratch. Calibre’s integrated editor comes many helpful features to deliver a professional looking and valuable E-Books. The Final release Calibre 3.4 brings a new feature for exporting multiple files from the file browser inside the E-Book editor.
A new improvement to template language. Now, it allows in_list() functions to return different values depending on what is found. Check the full list of changes and bug fixes Here.
Install Calibre 3.4 on Linux Distribution
The binary package will detect a suitable package for CPU architectures whether it’s 64Bit or 32Bit. Open a Terminal and paste the following command.
sudo -v && wget -nv -O- https://download.calibre-ebook.com/linux-installer.py | sudo python -c "import sys; main=lambda:sys.stderr.write('Download failed\n'); exec(sys.stdin.read()); main()"
To Download Calibre E-Book manager for other operating systems. Check the Download Page.