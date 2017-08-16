Avidemux 2.7.0 Video Editor Has Switched to FFmpeg 3.3.x Branch
Avidemux is a free and open-source video editor. It supports editing many types of video file formats using multiple types of codecs including FFmpeg multimedia framework which is used for other functions as well by its own such as encoding, decoding, capturing and streaming videos.
Avidemux 2.7.0 is using the new major branch of FFmpeg 3.3.x (Hilbert). It fixed frame computation bug that led to bad cutting, fixed VP9 decoding, and blacklisted HEVC decoding via DXVA2 on win32, active on win64. The user interface of Avidemux received a minor change to improve zooming paused video when the window is resized.
More changes to Avidemux 2.7.0
- i18n: Korean translation.
- win32: Put log files into the local folder.
- Jobs: Fix name of the executable search.
- UI: Added Ctrl+Shift+C shortcut to copy the current PTS to the clipboard.
- Filter:eq2: UI improvements.
- Filter: Using rubber bands for crop too (me+euma).
- Build: Redone packaging on macOS.
- New Filter: ADM ivtc.
- Audio: Distinguish between AC3 and EAC3 when importing.
Download Avidemux 2.7.0
Download Page – Avidemux 2.7.0
The download page includes the source files with compiling instructions for Linux distributions. Also, there’re other Download options for other Operating Systems (MAC OS X, Microsoft Windows, and PC-BSD).